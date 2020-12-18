Wayne Rooney’s Son Signs With Manchester United Academy

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s son has signed for the club at the age of 11. Kai Rooney is one of three kids of the current Derby County manager.
United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club’s youth academy. “Proud day,” Rooney posted on Instagram. “Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”
The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.
On Thursday night, Manchester United thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial overcame Sheffield United away from home with a 3-2 scoreline.
Meanwhile, Derby County FC beat Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship.
Published: undefined