Olympics Badminton Qualifiers Over: No Place for Saina & Srikanth

India’s 2012 London Olympics’ Bronze Medallist Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are all but sure of missing the Tokyo Games after the BWF announced that there won’t be any more tournaments in the qualifying window, which means no changes in ranking lists.

The qualifying window for the Tokyo Games closes officially on 15 June and as such the the current Race To Tokyo rankings list will not change, the BWF confirmed. According to qualification rules, the top 16 players, a maximum of two players each in men’s and women’s singles from a country, as on June 15 will gain direct entry to the competition.

For the Indian duo, they will have to wait in case of withdrawals for the reallocation of spots, which will become clearer in coming weeks.