Singapore Open Called Off Due to COVID, Saina May Miss Olympics

The Singapore Open which was slated for June 1-6 has been cancelled due to the travel complications that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said the tournament would not be rescheduled.

As it stands, the cancellation of the tournament means that Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth cannot qualify for Tokyo. This would be the first time since Beijing 2008 that Saina will not be at the Olympic Games.