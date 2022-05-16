Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy: The Stars That Aligned

The perfect crosscourt jump smash as he vertically leaps a couple of feet in the air and hit the bird at around 300 km/hr might not be as popular as the helicopter shot played in the sport that is called ‘religion’ in the country, any opponent of Kidambi Srikanth would tell you that the acute angle stroke is equally devastating.

After Sunday's Thomas Cup win, the shot would have the same significance for every badminton fan in the country as it sealed the “World Champions” tag for the Indian men – their first Thomas Cup triumph in the 73-year-old history of the tournament.

And just like cricket's 'Captain Cool', Srikanth befittingly gave the finishing touches to a campaign that saw each and every member of the team give their all with the belief that destiny was on their side.