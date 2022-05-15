Historic! India Win Maiden Thomas Cup Title; Defeat 14-Time Champions Indonesia

It is a Super Sunday for Indian sport! The Indian men’s badminton team have created history and with some panache, destroying the Indonesian challenge in the final of the Thomas Cup in Thailand.

India defeated the 14-time winners and 2021 champions 3-0 to clinch their maiden title at the first attempt in the tournament.

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikhanth all won their matches to ensure the gold medal was going back home with India.