Historic! India Win Maiden Thomas Cup Title; Defeat 14-Time Champions Indonesia

India have won the Thomas Cup title in style
Image: The Quint
It is a Super Sunday for Indian sport! The Indian men’s badminton team have created history and with some panache, destroying the Indonesian challenge in the final of the Thomas Cup in Thailand.
India defeated the 14-time winners and 2021 champions 3-0 to clinch their maiden title at the first attempt in the tournament.
Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikhanth all won their matches to ensure the gold medal was going back home with India.
The big final got underway with a cracking singles contest as two top shuttlers brought out the best in each other. The young Sen put in a strong performance to get India off to a great start in their first final of the Thomas Cup.
Ginting won the first game quite comfortably, winning 12 consecutive points on the way to a 21-8 score. Lakshya though bounced back in style in the next two games, holding his nerve in crucial moments.
Lakshya won the next two games 21-17 and 21-16 to register a thrilling win and give India a 1-0 lead in the contest. The match lasted 65 minutes.
The Indian team celebrate
India had the momentum in their corner and the duo of Rankireddy and Shetty fought hard, playing some of the most incredible points against Ahsan-Sukamuljo in the second rubber. The Indians won a cliffhanger by the scoreline of 21-18, 21-23, 19-21.
The pair save FOUR match points in the second, come back from 15-12 in the third, and win the game for India in an hour and 13 minutes.
The doubles win meant India went 2-0 in the tie, and one more win would seal a historic title. Kidambi Srikanth was up next and he's not lost a match yet in the tournament.
With the title within reach, it was up to the experienced Kidambi Srikanth to take India over the line. And Srikanth picked six straight points to take the first game 21-15 against Jonatan Christie, bringing India closer.
A tight second game followed but Srikanth held his nerve to edge his opponent out on the tie breaker to win 23-21 and seal the contest in 48 minutes.