Japan Open 2023 Badminton: Indian Squad & Where To Watch Live Telecast

Japan Open 2023 schedule and live streaming details
(Photo: IANS)
Indian player PV Sindhu is expected to make her full power return while doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty look forward to enjoying a victory at the Japan Open 2023 badminton tournament that will be held from 25 to 30 July in Tokyo.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are ranked in third position in men’s doubles and they also won the Korea Open last week by beating top-ranked Indonesians Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final.
It was Satwik-Chirag’s third BWF World Tour title of the year and they are also the reigning Asian badminton champions and are unbeaten on the BWF World Tour in their last 10 matches.
PV Sindhu may participate with full power in the Super 750 tournament. after having a disappointing season so far, exiting in the opening round in 6 out of 12 BWF tournaments this year. This has dropped PV Sindhu's rank to world No. 17 in the badminton rankings, her worst in a decade.
The results of the Japan Open will help the player improve her ranking for the Paris Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 this year.
Let's have a look at the live-streaming details and squads of the Japan Open 2023 Badminton.
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, HS Prannoy (8), Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty (3), MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand
Fans will be able to watch the Japan Open 2023 badminton matches live on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
