CWG 2022: Lakshya, Sindhu, Srikanth Make It to Badminton Singles Semi-finals

Young Lakshya Sen recorded another comfortable win, but double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had to work hard to enter the badminton semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a silver in 2018, also moved into the semi-finals as did the young women's combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

World No 10 Sen beat Mauritius' Julien Georges Paul 21-12, 21-11 after Sindhu and Srikanth struggled past Malaysia's Goh Wei Jin and England's Toby Penty in women's and men's singles quarterfinals to stay on course for an individual CWG medal.