CWG 2022: India Lose 3-1 to Malaysia in Badminton Mixed Team Final

India did not have the best of starts as the doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 21-18, 21-15 to the Malaysian duo of Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the first match of the mixed team final.

Satwik and Chirag struggled to get a breakthrough as the Malaysians dominated the game for most of the part to give Singapore a 1-0 lead.

However, the tide turned in India’s favour when the poster girl of Indian badminton, PV Sindhu, took on the court to face Goh Jin Wei in the women’s singles encounter.

After a close first set, the 27-year-old bounced back to dominate proceedings and inflict a 22-20, 21-17 defeat on Wei, who tried her best to put up a fight.

The lanky shuttler's powerful smashes proved a little too hot to handle for her Malaysian opponent as India got back into the game to level the scores at 1-1.