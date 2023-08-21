BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Live Streaming and Telecast in India.
BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 Schedule Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures, Tickets, Live Streaming, Telecast, Results, and More: The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 is scheduled to take place from today Monday, 21 August. The final match of this series will take place on 27 August 2023. This year, top shuttlers of the world will battle in the BWF World Championships to prove their true mettle.
This year, BWF World Championships will be hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark. A total of 14 Indian badminton players will compete in the BWF World Championships 2023 including HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam, Rohan Kapoor, Sikki Reddy, Venkat Gaurav Prasad, and Juhi Dewangan.
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will commence from today, Monday, 21 August.
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will conclude on Sunday, 27 August.
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Monday, 21 August 2023: Round of 64 (men's singles), round of 48 (all other categories).
Tuesday, 22 August: Round of 32 (men's singles), round of 48 and 32 (all other categories).
Wednesday, 23 August 2023: Round of 32
Thursday, 24 August 2023: Round of 16
Friday, 25 August 2023: Quarter-finals
Saturday, 26 August: Semi-finals
Sunday 27 August 2023: Finals
The BWF World Championships 2023 will be live streamed on Viacom 18 owned OTT platform Voot Select app in India.
The BWF World Championships 2023 will be live telecasted on Sports18 Network in India.
