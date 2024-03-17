All England Open: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting to Jonatan Christie in Semis

In the second game, Lakshya surged ahead from 2-2 to take a 4-3 lead. He claimed seven consecutive points to take an 11-3 lead. Though Jonatan Christie won the next two points, Lakshya managed to extend his lead to 17-4. After the Indonesian player reduced the margin to 18-9, Lakshya went on to win the game 21-10 to level the score 1-1.

Lakshya took an early lead in the third and deciding game, moving ahead 3-1. He led 6-3. The Indonesian player came back strongly to level scores at 8-8. Christie won the next few points to go 11-8 ahead and though Lakshya reduced the margin to 10-14, they won five consecutive points to extend the lead to 20-13 and went on to win the match after the Indian saved three match points. Christie eventually won the decider 21-15 to win the match in one hour and eight minutes.

In the final on Sunday, Jonatan Christie will take on Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who reached the final by beating Christo Popov of France 19-21, 21-5, 21-11 in a 70-minute encounter.