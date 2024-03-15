India Aim to End 44-Year Wait for Olympics Gold in Hockey – All You Should Know

It was in 1980, a remarkable 44 years ago from now, when the Indian men's hockey team – the most successful field hockey side in the Olympics – clinched their last Olympic gold. After a prolonged 41-year drought, the podium jinx was finally broken three years ago, when the team won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Now, as we stand next door to the Paris Olympics, Harmanpreet Singh and his will be aiming to elevate their medal's hue, from metallic brown to radiant yellow.

Can they?

Here's everything you need to know before the showdown in Paris.