Anmol Kharb: Teen Prodigy Who Guided Ind to 1st Badminton Asia Team C’Ship Title

Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, Anmol draws her inspiration from the legendary Saina Nehwal. Her foray into the sport commenced at a tender age, a mere nine years old, and has since blossomed into a national champion. Notably, she clinched the title at the Krishna Khaitan juniors tournament in Panchkula, showcasing her burgeoning talent.

Her introduction to the sport came through familial influence; observing her elder brother's passion for badminton sparked her own interest. It was at Dayanand Public School in Faridabad where she first picked up a racket.

Notably, her father, Devender Singh, a former Kabaddi player turned advocate, and her supportive mother, Rajbala Kharb, played integral roles in nurturing her talent. Despite the challenges, her mother stood by her side throughout her rigorous training sessions at the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida, where she shifted her training base.

Under the guidance of her coach, Kusumm Singh, and with the valuable insights of Indonesian coaches at the academy, Anmol Kharb continues to shape her promising badminton career.