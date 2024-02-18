Anmol Kharb: Teen Prodigy Who Guided Ind to 1st Badminton Asia Team C’Ship Title

Indian women's team scripted history in Malaysia as they clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold medal.
Image: BAI
In a stunning display of prowess, 17-year-old badminton prodigy Anmol Kharb made waves as she guided India to a historic victory at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia on 18 February.
Facing a 2-2 deadlock against Thailand in the final, Anmol exhibited exceptional skill by dismantling the 45th-ranked Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the decisive match. Anmol dominated both sets with scores of 21-14 and 21-9, securing India's first-ever title in the championships.
In the semifinals, she sealed India's path to victory by defeating Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, ranked 29th globally. In both instances, Anmol's wins proved pivotal, securing crucial points for her team and propelling them towards glory.
Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, Anmol draws her inspiration from the legendary Saina Nehwal. Her foray into the sport commenced at a tender age, a mere nine years old, and has since blossomed into a national champion. Notably, she clinched the title at the Krishna Khaitan juniors tournament in Panchkula, showcasing her burgeoning talent.
Her introduction to the sport came through familial influence; observing her elder brother's passion for badminton sparked her own interest. It was at Dayanand Public School in Faridabad where she first picked up a racket.
Notably, her father, Devender Singh, a former Kabaddi player turned advocate, and her supportive mother, Rajbala Kharb, played integral roles in nurturing her talent. Despite the challenges, her mother stood by her side throughout her rigorous training sessions at the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida, where she shifted her training base.
Under the guidance of her coach, Kusumm Singh, and with the valuable insights of Indonesian coaches at the academy, Anmol Kharb continues to shape her promising badminton career.
During that significant year, Anmol secured her first U-17 All India Ranking title in Hyderabad and reached the semifinals in the Senior All India Ranking tournament in Visakhapatnam.
In the following season, the young shuttler continued to make strides by reaching the pre-quarters of the Asian Championships in Indonesia. She also claimed the U-17 title at the Sub-Junior Nationals in Hyderabad.
Currently holding the top spot in the BAI (Badminton Association of India) Rankings for her age group, the 17-year-old sensation is dedicated to her U-19 career, aspiring to excel at the senior level in the coming years.
