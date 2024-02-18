Badminton Asia C’Ships: Indian Women Create History as They Clinch Maiden Title

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Badminton Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Badminton Asia C’Ships: Indian Women Create History as They Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women's team defeated Thailand by 3-2 to secure their maiden gold medal
Nandini Rikhee
Badminton
Published:

Indian women's badminton team defeated Thailand by 3-2 to win the Badminton Asia Championships

Photo: BAI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian women's badminton team defeated Thailand by 3-2 to win the Badminton Asia Championships</p></div>
The Indian women's team clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold medal on Sunday, after defeating team Thailand by 3-2 in Shah Alam, Malaysia on 18 February.

The women's squad led by PV Sindhu made it to the finals for the first time in the history of the tournament and were successfully able to mark their victory with a display of spectacular performances.

The ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu began India's final challenge by taking on Thailand's Supanida Katethong in Women's singles clash. Sindhu dominated the game throughout and didn't let her opponent get past 12 points as she beat her in staright games, by 21-12, 21-12.

Sindhu's commanding victory over her Thai opponent helped India in gaining a 1-0 lead, which was further extended by India's victory in the following game.

Indian women's team created history at Badminton Asia Championships

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela then took to the court against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai in the women's doubles clash. With an impressive performance in the first game, they were able to beat their Thai opponents by a margin of five points, securing a 21-16 victory.

However, the women's pair suffered a setback in the second game as the Thai pair got the better of them and took the game away by 21-18, forcing a decider. The Indian women bounced back with a bang as they went on to secure the decider by clinching a 21-16 victory, hence, pushing India's lead to 2-0.

However, Team India faced two consecutive blows, making the score even with Thailand. Ashmita Chaliha, who had upset Nozomi Okuhara in the last game against Japan, went down against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, losing the match by 11-21, 14-21.

The second women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were also not able to hand India the much-needed victory as they lost to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, by 11-21, 9-21.

Anmol Kharb then stepped up to the challenge as the stage for the deciding game was all set to welcome the reigning national champion. Kharb, who had played a major role in helping India secure the victory in the semis, once again showed nerves of steel to emerge victorious in the decider. She totally dominated her Thai opponent Pornpicha Choeikeewong by taking away both sets by 21-14, 21-9.

Results- PV Sindhu: 21-12, 21-12, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela: 21-16, 18-21, 21-16, Ashmita Chaliha: 11-21, 14-21, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra: 11-21, 9-21, Anmol Kharb: 21-14, 21-9

