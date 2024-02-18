Badminton Asia C’Ships: Indian Women Create History as They Clinch Maiden Title

Indian women's badminton team defeated Thailand by 3-2 to win the Badminton Asia Championships
Photo: BAI
The Indian women's team clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold medal on Sunday, after defeating team Thailand by 3-2 in Shah Alam, Malaysia on 18 February.
The women's squad led by PV Sindhu made it to the finals for the first time in the history of the tournament and were successfully able to mark their victory with a display of spectacular performances.
Sindhu's commanding victory over her Thai opponent helped India in gaining a 1-0 lead, which was further extended by India's victory in the following game.
Indian women's team created history at Badminton Asia Championships
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela then took to the court against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai in the women's doubles clash. With an impressive performance in the first game, they were able to beat their Thai opponents by a margin of five points, securing a 21-16 victory.
However, the women's pair suffered a setback in the second game as the Thai pair got the better of them and took the game away by 21-18, forcing a decider. The Indian women bounced back with a bang as they went on to secure the decider by clinching a 21-16 victory, hence, pushing India's lead to 2-0.
The second women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were also not able to hand India the much-needed victory as they lost to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, by 11-21, 9-21.
Results- PV Sindhu: 21-12, 21-12, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela: 21-16, 18-21, 21-16, Ashmita Chaliha: 11-21, 14-21, Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra: 11-21, 9-21, Anmol Kharb: 21-14, 21-9
