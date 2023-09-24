Asian Games: Two Years Into Rowing, Balraj Wants to Win a Medal for His Mother

Balraj took up the sport only in 2020 after a coach at the Indian Army's Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) suggested that he begin rowing due to his height (6 feet). The decision paid dividends as he did well in the inter-battalion event and followed it up with a good show in the inter-center competitions to land at the Army Rowing Node in Pune in October 2021.

Since then Balraj has not looked back and has gone from strength to strength participating in the Senior Nationals, National Games in Gujarat and the World Championship in Switzerland.

Based on the tremendous improvement he showed in a month before the selection trials for the World Championship in July 2023, Panwar was picked in the Asian Games squad as a substitute for Satnam Singh, who decided to participate in double sculls. He did well in the World Championship and has been retained for the Asian Games.