Asian Games: 17-Year-Old Neha Thakur, and Eabad Ali Win Sailing Medals for India

17-year-old Neha Thakur and Eabad Ali helped India bag two medals in sailing on the third day of competition at the 2023 Asian Games on Tuesday.

Neha opened India's account in the sailing competitions with a silver medal in the Girl's Dinghy -- ILCA4 at the NBX Sailing Centre in Ningbo.

Eabad Ali then wrapped up India's campaign in the sport with a bronze in the Men’s Windsurfer RS:X event. He finished with a net score of 52, behind Thailand’s silver medallist Natthaphong Phonopparat with a score of 29, and Cho Wonwoo of South Korea, who won gold with 13.

Neha finished second behind Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand after 11 races in this category. At the end of the 10th race, Neha had a net score (penalty points) of 23 as compared to 14 by the Thai sailor. Jaekyoung Seol of the Republic of Korea had a net score of 27 and was in third place.