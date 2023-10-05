Asian Games: Sindhu Crashes Out, No Medal for India in Women’s Singles Badminton

India's campaign in the women's singles badminton at the 19th Asian Games ended on Thursday morning with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu losing to her old nemesis He Bing Jiao of China in a quarterfinal clash at the Badminton Stadium in Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Sindhu had beaten Bingjiao in a memorable match to win the bronze medal in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. They have fought many battles in the BWF circuit and the Chinese player holds an 11-7 advantage over Sindhu in head-to-head record.

On Thursday with the passionate home crowd behind her, Bingjiao defeated the Indian former World Champion in straight games, 21-16, 21-12 in 47 minutes.