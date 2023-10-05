Asian Games: Prannoy Through to Semis, Confirms Medal in Men’s Singles Event

Prannoy took the first game and even held two match points in the second. Nevertheless, the former world No. 2 Malaysian made a strong comeback to equalize the game. During the third game, Zii Jia reversed the momentum, securing two match points. Despite this, Prannoy demonstrated his skill by scoring four consecutive points to seal the victory.

Earlier, India's campaign in the women's singles badminton at the 19th Asian Games ended with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu losing 21-16, 21-12 to her old nemesis He Bing Jiao of China in a quarterfinal clash.

India's top-ranked men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also take the court in the quarterfinal later in the day.