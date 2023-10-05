Asian Games: Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal to Play Bronze Medal Matches

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot lost to two-time Asian Champion Japan's Remina Yoshimoto in the women's freestyle 50kg semifinal and will play for bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, on Thursday.

The Japanese secured a victory by technical superiority over the Indian. Pooja will wrestle, next with Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the bronze medal bout.

Two-time reigning U20 champion Antim Panghal, too, will feature in the women's 53kg bronze medal bout against Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Bolortuyaa Bat-Ochiryn.