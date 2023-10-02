Asian Games: Parul, Priti Bag Silver and Bronze in 3000m Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba clocked personal best timing to claim a silver and a bronze medal respectively for India in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 19th Asian Games, on Monday.

A day after Avinash Sable romped to victory in the men's event. Parul and Priti ran superb tactical races to finish behind Bahrain's Olympic and World leader Winfred Mutile Yavi, who set an Asian Games Record of 9:18.28.

Parul clocked 9:27.63 while Priti finished third in 9:43.32, also her personal best'.