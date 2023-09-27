Asian Games Medal Tally 2023: Know the Indian Winners on Day 4 and Top Countries

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 is being held in China's Hangzhou. The tournament officially began on 23 September ,and it is scheduled to end on 8 October. Players must keep an eye on the Asian Games medal tally 2023 till the end to know the top teams. The countries keep changing their positions in the medal tally table after winning in the competitions. One should know the updated tally list.

We have the updated Asian Games medal tally 2023 for you after the matches on Day 4, that is Wednesday, 27 September. A 655-member Indian contingent is taking part in the tournament this year and people in the country are excited to know the winners. One should also take note of the total number of medals won so far.