Asian Games Medal Tally 2023: Know the Indian Winners on Day 4 and Top Countries

Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 Day 4: Know the Indian winners for 27 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 is being held in China's Hangzhou. The tournament officially began on 23 September ,and it is scheduled to end on 8 October. Players must keep an eye on the Asian Games medal tally 2023 till the end to know the top teams. The countries keep changing their positions in the medal tally table after winning in the competitions. One should know the updated tally list.
We have the updated Asian Games medal tally 2023 for you after the matches on Day 4, that is Wednesday, 27 September. A 655-member Indian contingent is taking part in the tournament this year and people in the country are excited to know the winners. One should also take note of the total number of medals won so far.
At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, a 570-member Indian contingent took part in the Asian Games and won around 70 medals. This included 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze. Fans are excited to see the total medal this year.
Here is the list of Indian winners in the ongoing Asian Games medal tally table now you should note:
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team – Silver medal.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Sing: Rowing, Men's lightweight double sculls –Silver medal.
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram: Rowing, Men's pair – Bronze medal.
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and DU Pande: Rowing, Men's eight – Silver medal.
Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle – Bronze medal.
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team – Gold medal.
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish: Rowing, Men's four – Bronze medal.
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh: Rowing, Men's Quadruple – Bronze medal.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle – Bronze medal.
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, and Anish Bhanwala: Shooting, Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team – Bronze medal.
Indian cricket team: Cricket, Women's T20 cricket – Gold medal.
Neha Thakur: Sailing, Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 – Silver medal.
Eabad Ali: Sailing, Men's Windsurfer - RS:X – Bronze medal.
Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela: Equestrian, Dressage Team – Gold medal.
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team – Silver medal.
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m pistol team – Gold medal.
Sift Kaur Samra: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Gold medal.
Ashi Chouksey: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions – Bronze medal.
Team India: Shooting, Men’s skeet team – Bronze medal.
Vishnu Saravanan: Sailing, Men’s dinghy ICLA7 – Bronze medal.
Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m pistol – Silver medal.
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Shooting, Men’s skeet – Silver medal.
India is placed seventh in the medal tally list after Day 4 and one should note that our country has won 22 medals.
Let's take a look at the country-wise Asian Games medal tally 2023 after Day 4 sports on Wednesday, 27 September:
Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|0
|1
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)