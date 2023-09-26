Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 on 27 September for All Sports; Details

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 for 27 September 2023: Events, Sports, Timings, Athletes, Medal Tally of India, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More: The 19th edition edition of Asian Games is underway, and is being held in China's Hangzhou. A total of 655 athletes are playing from the Indian contingent, and this is the country's biggest-ever contingent in any Asian Games.

The Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally for India stands at 15 till Tuesday. On Day 3, India was successful in winning four medals including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. The gold medal was won by Equestrian Team dressage athletes including Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakirti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela.

Two silver medals were won by Neha Thakur in Sailing (Girl's Dinghy ILCA4), and two bronze medals were won by Eabad Ali (Men's Windsurfer RS:X) and Vishnu Saravanan (Men's Dinghy ILCA7) in Sailing.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 4 on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.