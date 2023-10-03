Asian Games: It Was a Tough Match, Says Lovlina After Advancing to the Final

Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti ended with contrasting fortunes in the Asian Games on Tuesday while the former won her semifinal bout to storm into the final, the latter lost and had to be satisfied with a bronze medal.

However, both of them had one satisfaction, they both booked their respective berths for next year's Paris Olympic Games.

Lovlina, the reigning World Champion in 75 kg and a bronze medallist in 69 kg at the Tokyo Olympics defeated Thailand's Baison Maneekon 5-0 on points. Her second win in the competition, not only took Lovlina into the final but also secured her a quota place for Paris 2024.