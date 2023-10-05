Asian Games: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Set for Blockbuster Clash Against Japan

The stage is set for a thrilling final at the 19th Asian Games as the Indian men's hockey team gets ready to face off against the 2018 Asian Games Gold medalist Japan on Friday.

With a chance to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, both teams will be highly motivated to win the Final and claim the elusive gold medal.

The last time India won the Gold at the Asian Games was back in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. India have claimed the Asian Games Gold medal thrice since the inception of Field Hockey at the Asian Games, winning the title in 1966, 1998 and in 2014. Meanwhile, Japan's Gold medal win in Jakarta five years ago has been their only title win in the competition so far.