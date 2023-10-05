Asian Games: I Believe I Can Come Back Stronger, Says Sindhu After Quarter Loss

India's two-time Olympic medallist and former World champion P.V. Sindhu crashed out of women's singles competition at the Asian Games here on Thursday but said getting there after a really difficult season felt good and the only thing for her is to keep working and make a strong comeback.

Sindhu lost to her old nemesis He Bingjiao of China in straight games, 16-21, 12-21 in a quarterfinal clash, thus failing to win any medal in the Asian Games as India had failed to win a medal in the Team competition too. Sindhu won two medals in the 2018 edition in Indonesia, silver in women's singles and bronze in Team competition.