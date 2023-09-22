Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Events, Guests, and More: The opening ceremony of 19th edition of Asian Games is all set to take place tomorrow on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

In the Asian Games 2023, athletes from almost 45 countries and territories across Asia and the Middle East will be participating in 40 sports events across 61 disciplines.

The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. This is the country's biggest-ever contingent in the Asian Games.