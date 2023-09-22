Asian Games: Where Does India Rank in All-Time Medals Tally?
India at Asian Games: India is one of the handful of countries that has competed in all the editions of the Asian Games, since the games began in 1951. And India has won at least one gold medal in each edition of the Asian Games.
But despite these feats, India isn't the top medal winner in the games' all-time total medals tally. Below infographic shows where does India rank in the continental games.
(Note: The infographic focuses on the total medals tally. It does not distinguishes countries on the basis of the number of gold or silver or bronze medals won by them)
India was the second-highest medal winner in the opening edition of the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951. India only trailed Japan in the medals tally of those games that saw participation of eight countries in total.
India maintained its second spot till the second edition of the games in 1954. However, it fell below in the following editions as the Asian Games saw participation of growing number of countries. The fall was more pronounced due to the entry of China and South Korea more than any country.
India reached its lowest rank – fifth – at the end of the 1974 Asian Games. However, it recovered from this fall by end of the 1982 Asian Games, which was the second time its capital New Delhi hosted this multi-sport event.
Among other countries, Japan had maintained its top rank in this tally from the start of the Asian Games in 1951 to the 2010 edition. It was overtaken by China in 2014, and is still held by the Chinese.
The third country that ranks above India is South Korea. It began participating in the Asian Games from the second edition in Manila 1954. South Korea reached third spot of the all-time medals tally at the end of the 1970 games, and has maintained that position till date.
