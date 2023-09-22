Asian Games: Where Does India Rank in All-Time Medals Tally?

India was the second-highest medal winner in the opening edition of the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951. India only trailed Japan in the medals tally of those games that saw participation of eight countries in total.

India maintained its second spot till the second edition of the games in 1954. However, it fell below in the following editions as the Asian Games saw participation of growing number of countries. The fall was more pronounced due to the entry of China and South Korea more than any country.

India reached its lowest rank – fifth – at the end of the 1974 Asian Games. However, it recovered from this fall by end of the 1982 Asian Games, which was the second time its capital New Delhi hosted this multi-sport event.