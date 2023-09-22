Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 22 September: Events, Fixtures, and Timings

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Friday, 22 September 2023: The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 has already commenced from 19 September. However, the opening ceremony will take place tomorrow on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

This year, Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. A total of 40 sports events across 61 disciplines will take place. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.

The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. This is the country's biggest-ever contingent in the Asian Games.