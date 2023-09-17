Asian Games: Akash Deep Replaces Injured Shivam Mavi in Indian Squad

The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28 September to 8 October in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the Women’s selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the Asian Games.

Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19 September to 8 October at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19 September to 28 September in a T20 format.