Asian Games: Akash Deep Replaces Injured Shivam Mavi in Indian Squad
(Photo: BCCI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a couple of chances in the senior men's and women's teams for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Akash Deep has been included in the men's team while Pooja Vastrakar comes into the women's squad, the BCCI informed on Saturday, 16 September.
The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28 September to 8 October in a T20 format.
Meanwhile, the Women’s selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the Asian Games.
Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19 September to 8 October at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.
The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19 September to 28 September in a T20 format.
Men's Team: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.
Women's Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
