Asian Games 2023: 22 New Athletes Added to India’s Contingent

An updated list of the Indian delegation for the 2023 Asian Games was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Thursday, 14 September.
As per the revised list, 22 new athletes have been added to the contingent and 25 replacements, including athletes, coaches, and support personnel are also being made.
Additionally, modern pentathlon has been added to the roster, bringing India's participation in the multisport competition to a total of 39 disciplines. Mayank Chaphekar will represent the nation in this event.
Amlan Borgohain, Preeti and Prachi comprise the three athletes who have been added to the list, while three more shooters – Maneesha Kheer, Preeti Rajak and Angad Bajwa have been included.
The total contingent list for India now stands at 921 including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.
Competitions will begin on 19 September during the 19th Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, from 23 September to 8 October, 2023. The Opening Ceremony, however, is set for Saturday, 23 September. Then, the Games continue for a further 15 days until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, 8 October.
