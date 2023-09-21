2023 Asian Games, Volleyball: India Stuns South Korea To Enter Knockout Stage

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Other sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192023 Asian Games, Volleyball: India Stuns South Korea To Enter Knockout Stage

After securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia, India took the top position in their group with a total of five points.
IANS
Other Sports
Published:

India in action against South Korea

|

Photo: Aashin Prasad

India in action against South Korea

Indian men's volleyball team stunned three-time champions South Korea 3-2 in their thrilling second and final pool match of the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia, India took the top position in their group, amassing a total of five points.

According to information received here, India will face either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia as they continue their quest for a medal.

It's worth noting that India's last medal in this competition came in the 1986 edition when they clinched bronze. In the previous edition held in Indonesia, India finished in the 12th position.

