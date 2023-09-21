ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Asian Games: President Xi Jinping To Attend Opening Ceremony on 23 Sept

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 23 Sept.

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Earlier, the torch relay for the Asian Games began its concluding stage in Hangzhou on Wednesday morning, marking the commencement of the final countdown towards the much-anticipated inauguration of this grand event.

Scheduled to lift the curtain on September 23, the 19th Asian Games is poised to become the largest edition to date. It will feature 12,500 athletes hailing from 45 countries and regions, all vying for glory across 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 481 events. 

Topics:  2023 Asian Games 

