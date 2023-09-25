Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooters, Rowers & Cricket Team Aim For Medals

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh with their silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games.
(Photo: PTI)
On Day 1 of the 19th Asian games, India bagged 5 medals - 3 silver and two bronze and are placed 7th in the tally.
Day 2 will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol.
Medals will also be up for grabs across multiple rowing events, starting with men's single sculls, where Balraj Panwar will be competing
Later, Indian women's team will be facing Sri Lanka in the gold medal match.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 2 of the 2023 Asian Games taking place ing Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned for live updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined