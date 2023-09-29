Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 30 September: Shooting, Tennis, and More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 7 for 30 September 2023.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Asian Games 2023 are underway in Hangzhou China, and will end on 8 October 2023 with a closing ceremony. So far, Indian athletes have been successful in proving their mettle in the ongoing Asian Games by winning medals in different sports events like Shooting, Cricket, Squash, Sailing, Tennis, Rowing, Equestrian, and Wushu.
A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Indian of Asian Games. So far, India has been able to add 33 medals to their Asian Games Medal Tally 2023. The Indian athletes on Friday, 29 September 2023 (Day 6) won a total of 8 medals including 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.
Let us have a Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 7 on Saturday, 30 September 2023.
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, and Swapnil Kusale; Gold.
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol: Palak Gulia; Gold.
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team: Divya T. S, Esha Singh, and Palak Gulia; Silver.
Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles: Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan; Silver.
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol: Esha Singh; Silver.
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar; Silver.
Squash- Women's team: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Anahat Singh, and Tanvi Khanna; Bronze.
Athletics - Women's shot put: Kiran Baliyan; Bronze.
4:00 am: Golf - Men's and women's individual and team round.
5:30 am: Equestrian - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Ashish Limaye in eventing dressage team and individual events.
Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu in men's trap individual and team qualification (phase 1).
Shooting - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap individual and team qualification (phase 1).
Shooting - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification.
6:35 am: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin in men's long jump Group A qualification.
6:35 am: Athletics - M Sreeshankar in men's long jump Group b qualification.
6:38 am: Athletics - Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 2.
6:45 am: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heat 1.
6:53 am: Athletics - Nithya Ramraj in women's 100m hurdles heat 2.
7:05 am: Athletics - Ajay Saroj in men's 1500m round 1, heat 1.
7:15 am: Athletics - Jinson Johnson in men's 1500m round 1, heat 2.
7:20 am: Athletics - Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon high jump.
7:20 am: Canoe Sprint - Niraj Verma in men's canoe single 1000m heats.
7:48 am: Canoe Sprint - Binita Chanu and Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m heat.
8:16 am: Canoe Sprint - Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m heat.
8:00 am: Volleyball - India vs North Korea in women's group match.
10:15 am: Table tennis - Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Jognhoon Lim and Woojin Jang (South Korea) men's doubles quarterfinal.
10:55 am: 3x3 Basketball India vs Iran in men's pre-quarterfinals.
11:00 am: Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Wang Yidi (China) in women's singles quarterfinal.
11:30 am: Handball - India vs Nepal in women's group match.
12:15 pm: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (South Korea) women's 75kg quarterfinal.
12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's and women's team round 2.
1 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs TBD in women's pre-quarterfinals.
2:30 pm onwards: Badminton - India men's badminton team vs South Korea in semifinals.
4:00 pm: Table tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Chen Weng and Yidi Weng in women's doubles quarterfinals.
6:15 pm: Hockey - India vs Pakistan men's group stage match.
6:30 am: Roller skating - Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Raj Kasturi in women's speed skating 10,000m point elimination race final
8:15 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 1 OR
8:40 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 2.
9:05 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match.
11:30 am onwards: Boxing - Keshav, Yash Kumar Chauhan, Pincky Balhara and Suchika Tariyal in men's 66kg, men's +90kg and women's 52kg.
12:30 pm: Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg.
1 pm: Squash - India v Pakistan in men's team final.
1:00 pm: Tennis - Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Liang En-shup and Huang Tsung-hao (Chinese Taipei) in mixed doubles final.
5:00 pm: Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's synchronised 3m springboard final.
5:30 pm: Athletics - Aishwarya Mishra in women's 400m final.
5:40 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Ajmal in men's 400m final (medal event).
5:50 pm: Athletics - Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m final (medal event).
The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)