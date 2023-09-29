Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 30 September: Shooting, Tennis, and More

The Asian Games 2023 are underway in Hangzhou China, and will end on 8 October 2023 with a closing ceremony. So far, Indian athletes have been successful in proving their mettle in the ongoing Asian Games by winning medals in different sports events like Shooting, Cricket, Squash, Sailing, Tennis, Rowing, Equestrian, and Wushu.

A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Indian of Asian Games. So far, India has been able to add 33 medals to their Asian Games Medal Tally 2023. The Indian athletes on Friday, 29 September 2023 (Day 6) won a total of 8 medals including 2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.

Let us have a Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 7 on Saturday, 30 September 2023.