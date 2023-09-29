Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale Pair Enters Mixed Doubles Final

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale enter the finals of mixed-doubles at the Asian Games
photo: PTI
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale paved their way to a mixed doubles gold medal match after registering a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-ching Chang in semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday, 29 September.
The Indian pair secured the initial set in a swift 28 minutes, gaining an early advantage. Nevertheless, the third-seeded Chinese Taipei duo made a comeback in the second set, equalising the match and prompting a 10-point tie-breaker set.
In the gold medal match, India will play the other Chinese Taipei pair Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang on Saturday.
Notably, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are on the verge of securing their maiden Asian Games mixed doubles medal, guaranteeing at least a silver, a significant achievement for both players.
In the history of the Asian Games, the Indian team has accumulated a total of six mixed doubles medals, comprising two gold, silver, and bronze medals each.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)