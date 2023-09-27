Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5 for All Sports Events on 28 September

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5 for 28 September 2023.
Asian Games India Schedule 2023 on 28 September: The 19th edition of Asian Games is underway, and with every medal, Indian athletes are making the whole country proud. This year, the Asian Games are being hosted in Hangzhou, China.
A total of 655 athletes are participating from the Indian contingent across different games. Currently, the Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 for India stands at 22.
On Day 3, Indian athletes added 8 more medals to the medals tally table including 3 Bronze, 3 Silver, and 2 Gold. These medals were won by athletes in Shooting, Sailing, and Rowing.
Let us have a look at the Asian Games Schedule 2023 for India on 28 September.
The Indian medal winners on 27 September 2023 are Ashi Chouksey (Bronze) in Women's 50m three positions; Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Bronze) in Shooting - Men's skeet team; Vishnu Saravanan (Bronze) in Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7; Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra, and Manini Kaushik (Silver) in Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions; Esha Singh (Silver) in
Shooting - Women's 25m air pistol; Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Silver) in
Shooting - Men's skeet; Sift Kaur Samra (Gold) in Shooting - Women's 50m three positions; and Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker & Rhythm Sangwan (Gold) in Shooting - Women's 25m air pistol team.
Here is India’s full schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, 28 September (Day 5).
6:30 am: women's team Round of 16
12:00 pm: 60Kg R16 women; Jasmine
5:30 pm: 51Kg R16 men; Deepak
6:45 pm: 71 Kg R16 men; Nishant Dev
6:30 am: Men's, Mixed First round Match-5
11:00 am: Men's, Mixed First round Match-6, Women's Match-4
1:30 pm: Men's, Mixed First round Match-7, Women's Match-5
4:00 pm: Men's, Mixed First round Match-8
7:30 am: Men's Omnium ; Niraj Kumar
7:48 am: Men's Sprint Quarterfinal; David Becham
12:30 pm: Dressage Final; Medal Match
5:00 pm: Men's R16 - India Vs Saudi Arabia
4:00 am: Women's Golf round-1
8:00 am: Men's Golf round-1
6:15 pm: Men's India Vs Japan
6:30 am: 10m Air pistol Men's qualification
6:30 am: Skeet Mixed team qualification
9:00 am: 10m Air pistol Men's Final; Medal Match
10:30 am: Skeet Mixed team Final; Medal Match
10:00 am: Women's India vs Malaysia
1:30 pm: Men's India vs Nepal
The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
