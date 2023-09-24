Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Schedule: Focus On Shooting, Rowing & Women’s Cricket
After a great start to their campaign, which saw them winning five medals on the first day, the Indian contingent will be looking to add more honours to their tally on the second day of 2023 Asian Games.
The day will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. With the women winning two medals on the first day, Indian fans will be hoping for the same from the likes of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.
Medals will also be up for grabs across multiple rowing events, starting with men's single sculls, where Balraj Panwar will be competing. In cricket, the Indian women's team will be facing Sri Lanka in the final.
There will be another medal event in judo, where Garima Chaudhary will be competing in women's 70kg category. In boxing, Arundhati Choudhary and Deepak will be starting their respective campaigns.
Let us have a look at 25 September's schedule for the Indian contingent:
6:30am
Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle), Qualification
Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol), Qualification
7am
Rowing (Men’s Single Sculls), Final
7:30am
Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles), Round of 64
Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke), Heat
Judo (Women’s 70kg), Prelims
Sailing (Multiple Events)
Tennis, Prelims
7:40am
Rowing (Men’s Four)
Final
7:41am onwards
Swimming (Women’s 50m Backstroke), Heat
7:52am onwards
Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle), Heat
8:06am onwards
Swimming (Women’s 200m Freestyle), Heat
8:10am
Women’s Rugby Sevens (India vs Singapore), Pool Match
8:20am
Swimming (Men’s 100m Breaststroke), Heat
8:30am
Rowing (Men’s Quadruple Sculls), Final
8:35am
Swimming (Women’s 200m Individual Medley), Heat
8:50am
Rowing (Women’s Eight), Final
8:51am onwards
Swimming (Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay), Heat
9am
Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle), Final
Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Air Pistol), Final
11:20am
Women’s 3x3 Basketball (India vs Uzbekistan), Pool Match
11:30am
Women’s Cricket (India vs Bangladesh), Gold Medal Match
Women’s Handball (India vs Japan), Group Stage
11:50am
Men’s 3x3 Basketball (India vs Malaysia), Pool Match
12:30pm
Chess (Men’s Individual), Round 3
Chess (Women’s Individual), Round 3
1:30pm
Judo (Women’s 70kg), Medal Rounds
2:30pm
Chess (Men’s Individual), Round 4
Chess (Women’s Individual), Round 4
4:45pm
Boxing (Women’s 60-66kg – Arundhati Choudhary), Round of 16
5pm
Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke), Final
Wushu (Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem), Quarter-Final
Wushu (Men’s 60kg – Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh), Quarter-Final
5:12pm
Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle), Final
5:15pm
Boxing (Men’s 46-51kg – Deepak), Round of 16
5:18pm
Swimming (Women’s 200m Freestyle), Final
5:43pm
Swimming (Men’s 100m Breaststroke), Final
5:58pm
Swimming (Women’s 200m Individual Medley), Final
6:24pm
Swimming (Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay), Final
7pm
Boxing (Men’s 63.5-71kg), Round of 16
(All times are in IST).
