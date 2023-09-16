Neeraj Chopra in 2023 Diamond League Finals: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The 2023 Diamond League is slowly moving towards its grand finale, and this season witnessed the world’s best athletes at Eugene in Oregon, USA. This season also included the Men’s Javelin Throw star Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj has recently been crowned as the world champion and he is looking forward to winning his second consecutive Diamond League Trophy. Multiple world champions are competing for the trophy in the Diamond League Final.

Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin final after finishing third in the standings and the top 6 finalists include Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Oliver Helander (Finland), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Anderson Peters (Grenada), and Curtis Thompson (United States of America).