2023 Asian Games, Day 13 Wrap: India Assured of 100 Medals on Unprecedented Day

For India, Day 13 of the 2023 Asian Games will forever be remembered, cherished and reminisced – for years and decades to come – as the day when history was scripted. It is today that India were assured of 100 medals, albeit the current tally might show 95.

The contingent won nine medals today, which included a synchronised mix of both reclaiming what was lost, and conquering new lands. With 95 medals – 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze – India are third on the medals tally.

The medal haul on Friday commenced with yet another success story from the archery contingent. Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur defeated Vietnam by a 6-2 margin in the recurve women's team bronze medal match.