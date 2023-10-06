Asian Games: Injured HS Prannoy Ends 41 Year Wait for Men's Singles Medal

To his credit, Li Shigfeng played at an unbelievable level, hitting pinpoint strokes to the baseline, did not make any mistakes, and dictated the pace of the game, thus not giving Prannoy many chances to attack.

"I had my chances in the first game but there was a lapse in concentration where I kind of gave away the entire match. I could not come back from that situation," said Prannoy on Friday.

Explaining his lapse of concentration, he said it in terms of strategy as he wanted to play some points in a certain way but could not and that "kind of upset me for the next few points".

Saying that he was currently functioning at 50% of his usual capacity, Prannoy said he did not have the back nor legs to take on Li Shifeng.

"This is an injury that I had suffered earlier also which kept me away from the game for a few months. I had it again a week to 10 days before I left for Hangzhou. So, I could not train at all. Then I played a crucial match against Korea in the semifinal," said Prannoy, who came through a 78-minute slugfest with Lee Zii Jin that had drained him totally.

Prannoy gave credit to the Indian badminton team's support staff for getting him ready for Friday's match and also for the individual competitions after the injury aggravated a bit during the semifinal win over Korea in the team competition.