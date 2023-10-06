Asian Games: In Rough Conditions, Indian Recurve Archery Team Win Bronze

Earlier, the Indian team went down to the Republic of Korea 6-2 in the semifinal. They took a set off the strong Korean side but one or two low scores in each set cost them a chance of reaching the final.

In the first set, the Indians had a seven and eight while the Koreans shot two 10s and four 9s giving them the set 56-54.

In the second set, Ankita, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur had three 8s while the Koreans shot three 10s and three 8sm losing 57-54 to go down 0-4 on points.

The Koreans faltered in the third set as they shot one 8, three 9s, and two 10s while the Indians had three 19s and three 9s, winning the set 57-55.

But the hopes of taking the match into the shoot-off were not realised as the Indians could manage only 52 points with three 9s and as many 8s while the Koreans had three 10s and three 9s.

India had reached the semifinals by beating Japan 6-2 in the morning.