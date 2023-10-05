2023 Asian Games, Day 12 Wrap: India Close In on 100 With Archery, Squash Medals

Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:

Athletics

In men’s marathon, which happened to be the last athletics event of the 2023 Asian Games, India’s Man Singh and Appachangada Belliappa finished in the 8th and 12th positions respectively.

Badminton

PV Sindhu was defeated by China’s He Bingjiao in the quarter-final of women’s singles.

However, HS Prannoy qualified for the semi-final of men’s singles, thereby being assured of at least a bronze medal. In an excruciating affair against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, an Asian Championships gold medallist, Prannoy won the battle of endurance to qualify for the semi-finals.