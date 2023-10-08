Asian Games: Which Countries are Ahead of India in the All-Time Medals Tally?

India won its highest-ever medals – 70 medals – in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. In the 2023 Asian Games, India has broken that feat by a huge margin, winning 107 medals in total – 52 medals in team events and 55 medals in individual events.

India's total medals tally after the 2018 Asian Games stood at 665. The record-breaking streak in the 2023 Asian Games brought that figure up to 772.

However, despite the record medals in 2023, India continues to remain at the fourth position in the all-time total medals tally of the Asian Games.

South Korea, the country holding the third position, has three-times more medals (2415 medals) than India.

The top-two countries – China (3648 medals) and Japan (3242 medals) has a huge edge against other countries in the all-time total medals tally of the Asian Games.