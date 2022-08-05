‘We Are One Family’: Pak Javelin Thrower Nadeem on Friendship With Neeraj Chopra

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem says he will miss competing against India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra at the Commonwealth Games as they are part of 'one' family.

Neeraj won a historic silver at the World Championships last month with a throw of 88.13m as Arshad finished fifth after becoming the first Pakistani to qualify for the finals.

The Indian pulled out of the CWG due to a groin strain while Arshad, who continues to nurse an elbow injury, is expected to be on the podium with Grenada's Anderson Peters, the favourite for gold. Peters won the gold at recent Worlds.