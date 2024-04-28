Archery World Cup: Men’s Recurve Team Wins Gold, Deepika Kumari Bags Silver

Archery World Cup: Men’s recurve team won the gold medal.
(Photo: X/Media_SAI)
Indian men’s recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav achieved a remarkable victory by stunning the reigning Olympics champion South Korea to clinch a gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Sunday (28 April).
India registered a 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) win without dropping a set against the Koran rivals to clinch the top spot on the podium in the season opener. Later, the recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Bommadevara pocketed a bronze medal after beating Mexico.
The Indian duo defeated the Mexican team of Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 6-0 in the bronze medal playoff.
Moreover, Priyansh lost to former World Champion Nico Wiener 147-150 in his debut World Cup final and bagged a silver medal in the men’s individual compound event.
Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari bagged a silver medal in the women's individual recurve event at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 after losing to world no 2 Korean Lim Sih-yeon in the summit clash. The former world number one Indian suffered a 0-6 (26-27, 27-29, 27-28) loss against top seed Lim to take the second spot on the podium.
Deepika battled up from the 30th seed, upsetting number six qualifier Jeon Hunyoung Jeon in the quarterfinals to make a final four. She defeated the Korean debutant Nam Suhyeon in the semifinal to set up a final with Lim.
With Deepika's silver, India finished its campaign with five gold, two silver and a bronze in the tournament.
