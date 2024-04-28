Archery World Cup: Men’s Recurve Team Wins Gold, Deepika Kumari Bags Silver

Indian men’s recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav achieved a remarkable victory by stunning the reigning Olympics champion South Korea to clinch a gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Sunday (28 April).

India registered a 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) win without dropping a set against the Koran rivals to clinch the top spot on the podium in the season opener. Later, the recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Bommadevara pocketed a bronze medal after beating Mexico.

The Indian duo defeated the Mexican team of Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 6-0 in the bronze medal playoff.