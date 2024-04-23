Saurav Ghosal Retires from Professional Squash at 37

Since making his debut on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour in 2003, the 37-year-old Ghosal has lifted 10 PSA titles, reached 18 finals and won 281 of his 511 matches on the Tour.

Ghosal’s final – and joint biggest – PSA title came at the Malaysian Open Squash Championships in November 2021, where he beat Colombian top seed Miguel Rodriguez in the final.

Ghosal made his final appearance on the PSA Tour at the 2024 Windy City Open, in which he exited to USA’s Timothy Brownell in the last 64.