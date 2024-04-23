Saurav Ghosal Retires from Professional Squash at 37

Saurav Ghosal also won silver at the 2023 Asian Games.
When the issue came up at the end of squash competitions at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and after squash was confirmed to make its Olympic Games debut as a medal sport in Los Angeles in 2028, at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, Saurav Ghosal said he will take a final call on his career after consulting his family. Ghosal has achieved almost all the honours the sport had to offer and at 37 was facing the question that every sportsperson his age is asked -- how long will he continue?
The Kolkata-born Ghosal remains the only Indian man to reach the world’s top 10, achieving that career-high ranking in April 2019 and spending six months there.
Since making his debut on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour in 2003, the 37-year-old Ghosal has lifted 10 PSA titles, reached 18 finals and won 281 of his 511 matches on the Tour.
Ghosal’s final – and joint biggest – PSA title came at the Malaysian Open Squash Championships in November 2021, where he beat Colombian top seed Miguel Rodriguez in the final.
Ghosal made his final appearance on the PSA Tour at the 2024 Windy City Open, in which he exited to USA’s Timothy Brownell in the last 64.
Away from the PSA Tour, Ghosal led India to gold medals in the team event at both the 2014 and 2022 editions of the Asian Games and claimed two silver medals in the singles event.
He teamed up with compatriot Dipika Pallikal Karthik to win gold for India in the mixed event at the 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, while he also claimed gold at the Asian Individual Championships in Malaysia five years ago.
Ghosal also holds a record of 13 Indian Nationals titles wins, with the last of those coming in 2020.
“Nothing would have been possible without the support of my dear grandparents, my father, my beloved wife, and the rest of my cherished family,” said Ghosal in his social media post.
“They have moulded me into the person I am today. My journey would have been incomplete without the wisdom and mentorship of Malcolm Willstrop, Damon Brown, David Palmer, James Willstrop, Dr. Sheryl Calder, Gayatri Madkekar, Krushmi Chheda and the countless coaches who guided me along the way. Gratitude fills my soul as I acknowledge the Sports Ministry of India, SDAT & SRFI, and Baseline for their steadfast backing throughout the years," said Ghosal, who became the first Indian squash player to receive the Arjuna Award in 2007.
“A heartfelt thank you to my current sponsors, Tata Capital, Veedol, HEAD, Asics and all others who have stood by me through thick and thin. To my devoted fans, your relentless support has been my driving force through the highs and lows. I cannot express my gratitude enough for the love you’ve showered upon me.
“To my fellow players, who have become like family over the years, I will forever cherish the camaraderie and respect shared on the squash court.
Ghosal, who is married to Diya Pallikal, the sister of his mixed doubles partner Deepika, wants to be associated with the sport even after his retirement.
“I hope to give back to the game in India by increasing the participation numbers in schools around the country, especially the smaller cities. Hopefully, I will contribute in some small way to improving the general level of the players in the country and mentoring some of the top talent. And just maybe, I’ll run a big PSA event," said Ghosal.
