Another Setback for RR, Buttler Unlikely to Play IPL 2021 in UAE

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has ruled himself out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September.

"Usually the IPL doesn't clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence," Buttler was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The 30-year-old Englishman said he will leave it to England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles to decide between IPL and England's international commitment for the IPL contracted players.