India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Time & How to Watch Live Stream

The second T20I match is on 26 February.
India aims to take a lead in the series as they are set to play against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. The match will take place at the HCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, 26 February 2022.
Ishan Kishan was the man of the match in the first T20I in Lucknow. He had struggled to prove his skills in India's previous series against the West Indies but made a mark during the first T20I.
Rohit Sharma also played well by adding 44 runs to the scoreboard. Indian bowlers stole the thunder during the second innings.
The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka hold a lot of excitement for the fans.
Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the match live. Team India fans have a lot of hope from Ishan Kishan as he had played immensely well in the first T20I match.
Therefore fans are expecting team India to continue on the same veins in the second T20I.
The second T20I match between India and Sri Lank is on Saturday, 26 February 2022. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.
The 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted on all Star Sports channels that include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.
