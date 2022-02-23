Hasaranga Continues to Test Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out of India T20 Series

Sri Lanka leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Wednesday was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against India as he is yet to recover from Covid-19 infection.

Hasaranga had tested positive for Covid-19 during Sri Lanka's five-match T20I series against Australia earlier in February and had to miss the last three matches on the tour.

This is a big blow for Sri Lanka on the eve of the start of the T20I series against India in Lucknow.