Ind v SL: Sri Lanka Elect to Bowl, 6 Changes for India as Hooda Makes T20I Debut

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20I series-opener against India at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"We want to back our strength, it was a tough tour of Australia, but we could have won a few more games," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after winning the toss. He added that Dinesh Chandimal and Jeffrey Vandersay come in for injured duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis.