India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Match: : Time & How to Watch Live Stream

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Match will begin at 07 pm IST.

Watch IND VS SL T20 match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network
IND vs SL: After a victorious series against West Indies, Indian Men's cricket team is all set to play against Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match India vs Sri Lanka T20 series, on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

The first match will be followed by second and third T20 matches on 26 and 27 February, respectively.

IND vs SL 1st T20 Match Venue: India vs Sri Lanka first T20 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

Here are the time and live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match.

IND vs SL 1st T20 Match Time

The first T20 match between India vs Sri Lank will begin at 07 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, 24 February.

How and where to watch IND vs SL 1st T20 match live streaming?

The first T20 match of the India vs Sri Lank series can be watch live on the TV channels under Star Sports Network.

The IND vs SL T20 match can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

You can also follow the updates of India vs Sri Lanka T20 match on The Quint.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead India in the series, and Sri Lank will be led Dasun Shanaka.

